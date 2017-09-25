Gunners Legend Praises Current Star & States He's 'Easily' the 'Best Technical Player' at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lauded Mesut Ozil as the Gunners' most technical and influential player; however, he has questioned the German internationals performances, suggesting he could do more for the team.

The 28-year-old midfielder was a notable absentee from the Arsenal lineup as they faced London rivals Chelsea in a 0-0 draw in their last Premier League outing.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The 2014 World Cup winner has struggled to impress at the Emirates so far this season, making laboured appearances in the trips to Liverpool and Stoke City, leading him to be berated by disgruntled fans, unhappy with their side's performances.

On his potential return to action on Monday night, many will be hoping Ozil can put his recent performances behind him and show a resurgence in form.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Among those hoping to see better from the midfielder is Ian Wright, who has spoken to BBC Radio 5 Live about the German, saying: "He is easily for me the best technical player at Arsenal, you just don't see it enough. He doesn’t get himself in positions where he can really help Arsenal."

With Ozil set to return to the Arsenal squad for the visit of West Bromwich Albion, fans will be hoping the German midfielder can show a return to top form as Arsene Wenger's men look to close the gap on the current front-runners.

Should the Gunners manage a win against Tony Pulis' Baggies, they will move into seventh in the table, tailing fourth placed Spurs by a single point.