Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Hails Substitutes' 'Impact' in Dramatic Win Over Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he "loves the impact" of James Milner both on the pitch and in the dressing room, after the versatile midfielder came on to help his side to a 2-3 win at Leicester on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was introduced from the bench in the second half and was typically and tenacious, as the Reds battled to victory.

Klopp has praised the efforts of Milner, as well as the contributions of fellow substitutes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“They all help us," Klopp told Liverpool's official website. "I love the impact of Millie, I love his impact in the dressing room and all that stuff, he’s so close.

"I know he’s a player that wants to play all the time, it’s really hard for him [and] it’s the same with Daniel, the same with Ox [Oxlade-Chamberlain], same with all of the boys.

“They are all ready and that’s good because we need them, so that’s why I think that for all the good things in the dressing room you need obvious signs outside and that’s results in football.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Today, we could show that we are still here. Now we have 11 points and plus one goal so that’s a start and let’s carry on.”

Klopp also spoke about Philippe Coutinho, who scored a superb free-kick against Leicester as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

“Actually it’s really good to see," he said. "We have to not worry but think about his physical situation because we know how the three or four weeks were, but since he’s in he’s [been] in really good shape.

“I said it of the first few training days [that] he was really outstanding. OK, then in the first game [it’s about] finding the rhythm and all that stuff, it was not that brilliant like how he usually can be, but now he’s really back and that helps us a lot.”