Soccer

Man Utd to Offer De Gea a New Contract to Ward Off Interest From Madrid in 2019

33 minutes ago

Manchester United are going to offer David de Gea a new contract at Old Trafford in an attempt to ward off interest from the Spanish capital, according to the Independent.

Real Madrid have failed in attempts to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper in previous years, however, with De Gea's current deal in Manchester set to expire in 2019, Los Blancos are likely to turn their attention back towards the Spanish international in a search to secure a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas.

Manchester United want their star Spaniard tied down to a new deal by the start of next season, preventing Real Madrid to sign De Gea on a free transfer in 2019.

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, De Gea grew up in the youth system of Atlético Madrid and he remained a player at the Vicente Calderón until 2011, when he completed a £22m move to Old Trafford. Atlético opted to sign a 19-year-old Thibaut  Courtois to replace the Manchester-bound De Gea, securing the Belgian on a three-year loan from Chelsea.

Real Madrid have been desperately looking at signing a new goalkeeper ever since the departure of club legend Iker Casillas in 2015. 

Although Madrid's replacement for Casillas, former Levante goalkeeper Keylor Navas, has gone on to win a great deal in the Spanish capital, there is a feeling that de Gea would take Los Blancos to the next level.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters