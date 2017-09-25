Man Utd to Offer De Gea a New Contract to Ward Off Interest From Madrid in 2019

Manchester United are going to offer David de Gea a new contract at Old Trafford in an attempt to ward off interest from the Spanish capital, according to the Independent.

Real Madrid have failed in attempts to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper in previous years, however, with De Gea's current deal in Manchester set to expire in 2019, Los Blancos are likely to turn their attention back towards the Spanish international in a search to secure a long-term replacement for Keylor Navas.

Manchester United want their star Spaniard tied down to a new deal by the start of next season, preventing Real Madrid to sign De Gea on a free transfer in 2019.

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, De Gea grew up in the youth system of Atlético Madrid and he remained a player at the Vicente Calderón until 2011, when he completed a £22m move to Old Trafford. Atlético opted to sign a 19-year-old Thibaut Courtois to replace the Manchester-bound De Gea, securing the Belgian on a three-year loan from Chelsea.

Real Madrid have been desperately looking at signing a new goalkeeper ever since the departure of club legend Iker Casillas in 2015.

Although Madrid's replacement for Casillas, former Levante goalkeeper Keylor Navas, has gone on to win a great deal in the Spanish capital, there is a feeling that de Gea would take Los Blancos to the next level.