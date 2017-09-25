Soccer

Milan Star Admits He Wouldn't Turn Down Spanish Giants After Allegedly Rejecting Inter Offer

43 minutes ago

AC Milan star Suso has admitted that other top teams in Serie A have made approaches for him - and said that while he turned them down, his response could be different if Real Madrid or Barcelona made a move. 

The former Liverpool man has scored two goals and notched two assists in the league this season, as he looks to follow up his breakout 2016/17 campaign at the San Siro. 

Speaking to Il fatto quotidiano (via AS), he said: "If the teams that want you are Real Madrid or Barça, you can't say no. But Milan have always said they don't want to transfer me and I've always said that I want to stay here."

The 23-year-old also revealed: "Teams like Roma and Inter have made moves for me, but each time I received offers the club said they don't want to sell me. And I was happy, because that's what I wanted, too."

Milan have had a tough start to the season despite spending over €230m in a complete squad revamp over the summer, sitting sixth in the table after humbling defeats away at Lazio and Sampdoria in recent weeks. 

Napoli and Juventus sit at the top of the table with six wins from six, while Inter have dropped just two points out of 18 - leaving Milan needing to pick up points early if they are to achieve their minimum aim of Champions League qualification. 

Asked about his side's prospects in the league, Suso said: "We still can't win it, but we can qualify for the Champions League. Right now, Napoli and Juventus are ahead of us."

