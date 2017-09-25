Pep Guardiola Gave Tactical Instructions to Man City's Ball Boy During Palace Win

Manchester City have looked unstoppable so far this season - scoring 22 goals in their last five matches.

However, they have looked to start games slow but as soon as their first goal goes in, the floodgates open and it more often than not ends four or five nil to the Citizens - their last time out was no different as City took on Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola's men started the game sluggish and struggled to break through the Palace defence and, according to the Telegraph, it took tactical instructions for the ball boy to help his side get the goals they needed.

Guardiola giving a team talk... to the ball boy pic.twitter.com/vQB3cYJQk8 — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) September 23, 2017

Crystal Palace clearly knew what to expect from Manchester City but still found it difficult to keep them out. Alongside wayward passes from his men in the first half it was also Palace's slow play from set-pieces that frustrated Guardiola on the sideline.

It took some carefully spoken words in the ear of the young ball boy to get the ball in play quicker so that his team could move it across the field swiftly to break through the relentless Palace defence. The tactics clearly worked for Guardiola and credit to the ball boy, he did everything that was asked of him - despite the pressure he must have been feeling at the time.

It was the 44th minute of the game when City finally got the breakthrough they needed when Leroy Sane played a fantastic one-two with David Silva before bringing the ball down in the Palace penalty area and steering the ball through the legs of Wayne Hennessey.

A brace from Raheem Sterling and later goals from Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph wrapped up the game to breeze past the struggling Crystal Palace.