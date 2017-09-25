Soccer

Serie A Outfit Reportedly Offer Edinson Cavani an Escape From His PSG Nightmare

an hour ago

AC Milan are reportedly preparing to offer Edinson Cavani a route out of his Neymar troubles at Paris Saint-Germain by bringing him back to Serie A.

Cavani's future with the Ligue 1 giants has been thrust into question after on-pitch displays of disagreements between himself and the world's most expensive player - with reports even claiming that Neymar has requested Cavani be sold as a result.

However, free-spending AC Milan are waiting in the wings according to Rai Sport (via The Sun).

The problems between the two South Americans arose over a dispute between which of them was on penalty taking duties during PSG's 2-0 win over Lyon last week - Cavani went on to take the penalty, and promptly missed.

As a result, Neymar unfollowed his new teammate on Instagram and demanded the 30-year-old be sold by the club.

SYLVAIN THOMAS/GettyImages

After reports emerged on Monday that Cavani has rejected an offer of €1m to hand his penalty taking duties to Neymar, his future is left unclear in Paris.

PSG's last game saw manager Unai Emery stick with Cavani and bench his rival Neymar as the club struggled in a goalless draw away to Montpellier.

Despite their feud on the field, Emery will be pleased with the way that both of his star players have begun the season. With a tidy 15 goals between them in all competitions, the duo were creating quite a partnership before the squabbling began.

Perhaps the two can come to peace before the January window rears its head and Cavani finds himself plying his trade in Italy once again. If so, a front line of Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has the potential to be devastating.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters