Serie A Outfit Reportedly Offer Edinson Cavani an Escape From His PSG Nightmare

AC Milan are reportedly preparing to offer Edinson Cavani a route out of his Neymar troubles at Paris Saint-Germain by bringing him back to Serie A.

Cavani's future with the Ligue 1 giants has been thrust into question after on-pitch displays of disagreements between himself and the world's most expensive player - with reports even claiming that Neymar has requested Cavani be sold as a result.

However, free-spending AC Milan are waiting in the wings according to Rai Sport (via The Sun).

The problems between the two South Americans arose over a dispute between which of them was on penalty taking duties during PSG's 2-0 win over Lyon last week - Cavani went on to take the penalty, and promptly missed.

As a result, Neymar unfollowed his new teammate on Instagram and demanded the 30-year-old be sold by the club.

SYLVAIN THOMAS/GettyImages

After reports emerged on Monday that Cavani has rejected an offer of €1m to hand his penalty taking duties to Neymar, his future is left unclear in Paris.

PSG's last game saw manager Unai Emery stick with Cavani and bench his rival Neymar as the club struggled in a goalless draw away to Montpellier.

Despite their feud on the field, Emery will be pleased with the way that both of his star players have begun the season. With a tidy 15 goals between them in all competitions, the duo were creating quite a partnership before the squabbling began.

Perhaps the two can come to peace before the January window rears its head and Cavani finds himself plying his trade in Italy once again. If so, a front line of Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has the potential to be devastating.