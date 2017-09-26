APOEL Nicosia 0-3 Spurs: Kane's Perfect Hat-Trick Sets Spurs on Collision Course With Real Madrid

Harry Kane scored with his left foot, right foot and his head to secure his sixth hat-trick in 2017, and continue Tottenham's perfect start to life in the Champions League with a 0-3 victory over APOEL Nicosia in Group H.



Tottenham started slowly on Tuesday night and allowed the Cypriot side into the game momentarily, but for Kane's strike five minutes before half time.

The England international's left and right footed strikes were followed up with a clinical header into the bottom corner to put his team three to the good as APOEL continued to look shaky against Mauricio Pochettino's high press tactics.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Chances came and went for both Spurs and APOEL throughout the first half. Son Heung-min Son found himself onside with a free header after 18 minutes however headed over from just five yards out.

De Camargo also had an excellent opportunity leaving Hugo Lloris helpless. However, the bar came to Spurs' rescue and the opportunity wasted.



A Lloris attempted clearance nearly gave APOEL the lead soon after. The ball hit his own teammate Davinson Sanchez and rolled agonisingly passed the post and too far away for De Camargo to pounce.

Almost - an ultimate hat-trick for Kane at APOEL. A perfect German hat-trick. It’s the next thing to impossible https://t.co/8ktTJhQ1eV — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) September 26, 2017

After all the missed opportunities from both sides it was Harry Kane who opened the scoring, the England forward got away from his man after an inch perfect pass from Toby Alderweireld and tucked the ball under Boy Waterman.



Kane doubled his tally for the night when he was found on the edge of the box by Moussa Sissoko and consequently swept the ball passed Waterman in classic Kane fashion to put Spurs in the driving seat.

Just five minutes later it was that man again to win the match ball and the game for his team, Kieran Trippier's cross found Kane who met the ball in the air with precision.