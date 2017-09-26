Arsene Wenger Believes Record-Signing Is 'Adapting Quickly' to the Premier League

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claims that record-signing Alexandre Lacazette is adapting well to life in the Premier League, but wants him to replicate his home form on the road.

Lacazette doubled his goal-scoring tally for Arsenal with a brace against West Brom, but is yet to find the net away from the Emirates. Wenger, according to the Daily Star, insists that his performances are good but he needs to bag himself a goal away from home.

Wenger said: "Yes, he has found confidence and I believe he is adapting quickly to the demands of the Premier League. I think it's quite positive. Now he has to score away from home, but he was unlucky as well away to Stoke I must say."

He added: "Overall it's a good sign that he keeps scoring at home. He’s not only a goalscorer, his link up play is good."

Wenger is impressed by the Frenchman's fight on the pitch and the fact that West Brom tried to make the game physical did not change the way he approached the fixture.

He said: "He fights as well, he’s not fazed by the physical challenges that West Brom gave us today and overall he looks to adapt very quickly and very well."

Arsenal have a Europa League clash in Belarus as they take on FC BATE Borisov. However, Lacazette may not feature in that fixture for the Gunners so he'll have to wait a little while longer before given the opportunity to get his first away goal for the club.