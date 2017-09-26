Arsene Wenger Pleased With Arsenal's Dominant Performance in 2-0 Win Over West Brom

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was delighted with his team's performance after their 2-0 over West Brom at the Emirates.

A brace from Alexandre Lacazette was enough to ensure the Gunners secured the three points to maintain their push for the top four and the Frenchmen felt his side dominated the game and deserved the result.

Speaking after the game, Wenger felt the result was a fair reflection of what occurred but appreciated that his side didn't have it all their own way in the first half, saying: "In the first half they had a very direct game and a very intense game to stop us from playing they were dangerous on the break and on long balls.

"In the second half I feel we dominated the game very well and it was one-way traffic but as long as you don't score the second goal of course. And with their quality from set pieces they made it nervy."

One of the major talking points in the match at the Emirates was the decision not to award West Brom a penalty after Jay Rodriguez was clearly tripped by Shkodran Mustafi, with Wenger praising the decision of Bobby Madley to play an advantage.

"Mustafi tackled and touched Rodriguez, it could have been given but the referee gave advantage but I think rightly so as they were in a position where they could score and then they hit the post.

"So that's the kind of decision that is difficult because if you don't play advantage and they miss the penalty people will be unhappy you didn't play the advantage."

With Arsenal taking the lead 13 minutes later after a free kick was awarded with no advantage.

The 67-year-old was also impressed with the performance of record signing Lacazette feeling he is adapting to life in England after scoring his third and fourth goal of the campaign, saying: "I believe that he is getting stronger in every game and that is very positive, to adapt to the physical demands here.

"Technically he is intelligent he has an intelligent technique and you could see from the goal he scored from the free kick that he was there and it's the quality of a striker who scores goals."





He was also pleased with Alexis Sanchez's impact feeling he was back to his best: "Yeah, he worked very hard, finished tired, of course but you could see he is back at his best."