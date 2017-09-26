Soccer

Arsene Wenger Pleased With Arsenal's Dominant Performance in 2-0 Win Over West Brom

an hour ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was delighted with his team's performance after their 2-0 over West Brom at the Emirates.

A brace from Alexandre Lacazette was enough to ensure the Gunners secured the three points to maintain their push for the top four and the Frenchmen felt his side dominated the game and deserved the result.

Speaking after the game, Wenger felt the result was a fair reflection of what occurred but appreciated that his side didn't have it all their own way in the first half, saying: "In the first half they had a very direct game and a very intense game to stop us from playing they were dangerous on the break and on long balls.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"In the second half I feel we dominated the game very well and it was one-way traffic but as long as you don't score the second goal of course. And with their quality from set pieces they made it nervy."

One of the major talking points in the match at the Emirates was the decision not to award West Brom a penalty after Jay Rodriguez was clearly tripped by Shkodran Mustafi, with Wenger praising the decision of Bobby Madley to play an advantage.

"Mustafi tackled and touched Rodriguez, it could have been given but the referee gave advantage but I think rightly so as they were in a position where they could score and then they hit the post.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"So that's the kind of decision that is difficult because if you don't play advantage and they miss the penalty people will be unhappy you didn't play the advantage." 

With Arsenal taking the lead 13 minutes later after a free kick was awarded with no advantage.

The 67-year-old was also impressed with the performance of record signing Lacazette feeling he is adapting to life in England after scoring his third and fourth goal of the campaign, saying: "I believe that he is getting stronger in every game and that is very positive, to adapt to the physical demands here.

"Technically he is intelligent he has an intelligent technique and you could see from the goal he scored from the free kick that he was there and it's the quality of a striker who scores goals." 


He was also pleased with Alexis Sanchez's impact feeling he was back to his best: "Yeah, he worked very hard, finished tired, of course but you could see he is back at his best."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters