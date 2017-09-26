Arsene Wenger Sends Out Warning for Current Players Looking to Leave the Emirates Next Year

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has warned wantaway stars that if they leave the club the chances are they won't replicate their performances elsewhere.

Alexis Sanchez almost left Arsenal during the summer to join Manchester City but the deal fell through in the final hours of the transfer window. Midfield star Mesut Ozil has been liked with a move to Manchester United recently - despite his poor form for the Gunners. Both players have entered into their final year of contract.

However, Wenger, according to the Metro, has warned both men that it's been proven in the past that players who leave Arsenal struggle to perform at their highest standards after linking up with a new club.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Wenger said: "You look at the players who performed here and left, and you come back to me after."

He added: "You hope it goes well for them. I focus on my squad."

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The comments made by the French manager could be relevant to a few players that have left Arsenal over the years but a more recent example could that of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who left the Emirates to join Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

The Ox has struggled during his short time at Liverpool and Wenger wants both Sanchez and Ozil to assess the situation before making a decision that cannot be reversed.

It's clear that Wenger doesn't wish to lose any of his first-team players.

His side are struggling at the moment and Wenger is under huge scrutiny from fans of the club. If he is to succeed as manager this season and next, he needs to continue to retain his most influential players.