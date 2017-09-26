Atletico Madrid Confirms the Return of Chelsea Outcast Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid have officially confirmed the signing of Spain striker Diego Costa from Chelsea.

September 26, 2017

The forward spent the last three seasons at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues win two Premier League titles. But a rocky relationship with Antonio Conte saw him undergo a self-imposed exile which ultimately led to him returning to Atletico.

Last week, the clubs announced that they had reached a deal (believed to be worth £58m) for the striker. But ahead of the Champions League clash between the two sides, the Rojiblancos have unveiled Costa as their new signing.

He won't be playing any competitive football before January due to the Spanish side serving a transfer ban. But both parties seem to be quite pleased at the moment.

A statement on Atleti's website reads: "Diego Costa is now an Atlético player. Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea agreed on the conditions for the transfer of the forward to our club. The international forward signed his new contract after successfully passing the medical tests that he underwent in two phases: last Saturday and Monday. 

"Starting tomorrow, he will join the team’s training, but he will not be registered until the next winter market opens on January 1st."

The player added: "I’m very happy to return home, I’ve always said it, Atlético is my home, I’m very, very happy." 

"I’m looking forward to start contributing. I’m going to give my all for the team, as I always try to do."

