Soccer

Barcelona Midfielder 'Instructs Agent to Find New Club' After Difficult Spell at Camp Nou

16 minutes ago

Portuguese star Andre Gomes is looking to leave Barcelona and has instructed agent Jorge Mendes to put the wheels in motion to secure his exit, according to a report from Don Balon.

Gomes has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou in the early weeks of the season, but has never really settled in since his move from Valencia at the start of 2016/17. 

The 24-year-old has played just twice in six La Liga matches so far, with one bizarre rumour claiming Lionel Messi prefers other midfielders to him - which comes as added motivation to leave.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Messi is said to "prefer Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic" in central midfield because of their superior touch. And Gomes is reportedly wanted by the likes of Manchester United, with Red Devils' boss Jose Mourinho sharing the same agent and being a fan of the player. A separate report - take this with a pinch of salt, mind - claims that United will make a bid in January.

Gomes himself has been speaking to A Bola over the last few days, and has admitted that things haven't exactly been going to plan for him in his first year at Barca - adding that playing for the club isn't the easiest thing to do.

He said: "Playing at Barcelona is not for everyone. In the past I had moments which were really tough for me to go through."

Gomes did however reveal his nickname for Portuguese international teammate Nelson Semedo, who has recently arrived from Benfica and slotted in seamlessly on the right hand side: "Semedo, I call him motorist because of his speed, he has batteries, he doesn't stand still." 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters