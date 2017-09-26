Barcelona Midfielder 'Instructs Agent to Find New Club' After Difficult Spell at Camp Nou

Portuguese star Andre Gomes is looking to leave Barcelona and has instructed agent Jorge Mendes to put the wheels in motion to secure his exit, according to a report from Don Balon.

Gomes has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou in the early weeks of the season, but has never really settled in since his move from Valencia at the start of 2016/17.

The 24-year-old has played just twice in six La Liga matches so far, with one bizarre rumour claiming Lionel Messi prefers other midfielders to him - which comes as added motivation to leave.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Messi is said to "prefer Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic" in central midfield because of their superior touch. And Gomes is reportedly wanted by the likes of Manchester United, with Red Devils' boss Jose Mourinho sharing the same agent and being a fan of the player. A separate report - take this with a pinch of salt, mind - claims that United will make a bid in January.

Gomes himself has been speaking to A Bola over the last few days, and has admitted that things haven't exactly been going to plan for him in his first year at Barca - adding that playing for the club isn't the easiest thing to do.

He said: "Playing at Barcelona is not for everyone. In the past I had moments which were really tough for me to go through."

Gomes did however reveal his nickname for Portuguese international teammate Nelson Semedo, who has recently arrived from Benfica and slotted in seamlessly on the right hand side: "Semedo, I call him motorist because of his speed, he has batteries, he doesn't stand still."