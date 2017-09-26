Benedikt Höwedes Vows to Repay the Trust Juventus Showed in Him After Injury Setback

Juventus' summer signing Benedikt Höwedes has pledged to repay the trust shown in him by Juventus after the centre back suffered a thigh injury in training. The German is set for a four week spell on the sidelines.

After joining from Schalke in the summer, they 30-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Old Lady. The former Bayern Munich defender joined on a year-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

Höwedes wrote on Twitter: "I have been in Turin for three weeks and, naturally, I expected a different start.

"On Thursday I injured my muscle again, and thus I will be out of action in the forthcoming weeks.

"I am extremely disappointed. And at the same time, I will do all I can to pay back the trust the club put in me as soon as possible."

Should the German make 25 appearances after he returns from injury, Juventus would need to pay €13.5m to sign Howedes on a permanent contract, after an initial €3.5m was paid to take him on loan.

The former Schalke captain will be looking to make a swift recovery to officially begin his career at the Juventus Stadium. Luckily, Juventus still have Chiellini, Benatia and Barzagli to fill in for the German, so the addition of the 30-year-old will be a welcome addition to an already formidable defensive line.

Juventus take on Greek champions Olympiakos on Tuesday night, and will be looking to bounce back after their crushing defeat at the hand of Barcelona on matchday one.