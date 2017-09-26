Borussia Dortmund Coach Peter Bosz Reveals Admiration for 'Extraordinary' Real Madrid

September 26, 2017

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz has revealed that he enjoys watching 'extraordinary' Real Madrid play ahead of his team's Champions League encounter with the reigning back-to-back European champions at Westfalenstadion this week.


"We are in good form, they are an extraordinary opponent and I am happy for the game to be here," Bosz is quoted as saying by AS as he addressed the media.

"I really like to watch Real Madrid," he added.

"They play nice football with players that have excellent technique. Ever since [Zinedine] Zidane arrived, they have played like this and it is pleasing to see."

With Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Theo Hernandez and Mateo Kovacic among the Real players missing through injury, Bosz was asked if he thought the enforced absences would give Los Blancos a problem.

"I don't believe that they are vulnerable with injuries," he replied.

"We have some injuries too and we still manage to play our brand of football. Real Madrid's squad is very big and those injuries can be overcome. I don't think they are vulnerable because of that."

Teenage defender Dan-Axel Zagadou could be one of the players called upon again as a result of Dortmund's injuries, but Bosz isn't concerned about using the 18-year-old.

"He is prepared. He has shown that in the Bundelisga," the coach said.

"I am very pleased because his position is not on the wing (left-back) but he has done very well. The team has also helped. We need him and we need him there. Despite his age, he has done well even though he is not in his natural position."

