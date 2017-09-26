Soccer

Champions League Round-Up: Spurs & City Continue Great Start While Liverpool Get Cold Feet in Moscow

12 minutes ago

Manchester City and Tottenham both made it two wins from two in this season's Champions League but Liverpool were once again dropped points as they were held in Russia.

Harry Kane was Tottenham's hero as he fired a hat trick past APOEL to send Mauricio Pochettino's side to a 3-0 win. The England striker now has nine goals in eight appearances for his club this season. 


Next up for Spurs is back-to-back matches against Real Madrid who are also two wins from two. They comfortably saw off Borussia Dortmund thanks to two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and one from Gareth Bale. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled a goal back for Dortmund, who have lost both their group games 3-1. 

Manchester City continued their flying start to the season with a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad. 


After a quiet first half, second half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling meant that City would not regret a missed penalty by Sergio Aguero. Feyenoord are now cut adrift at the bottom of Group F as they fell to a second straight defeat, losing in Italy to Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and José Callejón were all the scoresheet as Maurizio Sarri's side won 3-1. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Liverpool were once again left frustrated in the Champions League as they held in Russia by Spartak Moscow. A free kick from Fernando put Spartak ahead before Philippe Coutinho levelled for the Reds. 


They would then dominate the second half but a number of chances went begging and Jurgen Klopp's side now face two must win games against Maribor. 

The champions of Slovenia were well beaten in Spain by Sevilla with a hat trick from Wissam Ben Yedder seeing the La Liga outfit to a 3-0 and control of the group. 

In a repeat of the 2004 final, Porto would defeat Monaco by the same scoreline as that night 13 years ago in Gelsenkirchen, 3-0. 

Vincent Aboubakar scored twice while the former Watford defender Miguel Layún completed the scoring. The other game in Group G would see Beskitas move to six points out of six with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig. Ryan Babel and Talisca scored the goals which leaves the German side bottom of the group.

