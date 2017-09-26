Chelsea Legend Identifies Atletico Madrid's Main Threat Ahead of Champions League Clash

Frank Lampard has singled out Antoine Griezmann as the man who poses the biggest threat to Chelsea, with their matchup in the Champions League fast approaching.

Many see Griezmann as one of the most dangerous forwards in world football, and former Chelsea Captain Lampard thinks that locking down the French international will make the difference when the teams meet.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Via Football London, Lampard said "The player Chelsea have to particularly watch out for tomorrow is Antoine Griezmann. I really like him, he’s such an intelligent player.





"Griezmann is not a typical striker as such but he scores a lot of goals," Lampard then goes on to point out that Griezmann plays as a striker in more of a False 9 position, which will make it difficult for Chelsea's defence to pick up and defend.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

"Every pass is the right pass and he always chooses the tight option. No wonder so many big clubs are prepared to pay silly money for him."





Chelsea have travelled to Madrid and are set to play Atletico on Wednesday in their new stadium. The Spanish giants have so far had a perfect start in their new home, with 1-0 and 2-0 wins in their last 2 home league fixtures.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also want to keep up their good form after a 4-0 thrashing of Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium and a 6-0 win in their last Champions League fixture against Qarabag FK.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

So far this season Griezmann has been the centrepiece of Atletico Madrid's attack. The Frenchman has played 4 games in La Liga, scoring 2 goals, assisting once and creating 7 chances. If Chelsea can contain Griezmann in the upcoming Group Stage game, then they will have a good chance to go on and win the fixture.