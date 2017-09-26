Everton Boss Ronald Koeman to Meet With PSG Officials to Discuss Move for Unhappy Striker

Premier League club Everton are eyeing a sensational move for Edinson Cavani from PSG amidst rumours that the forward is unhappy at the club - following the arrival of world-record signing Neymar.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is still seeking a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who joined Manchester United this summer in a deal worth £90m. Koeman, according to The Sun, is ready to meet with PSG officials to discuss a move for Cavani.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Uruguayan international is clearly unhappy with his life in Paris after Neymar joined from Barcelona. The pair could be seen arguing over a penalty kick during the game against Lyon. Neymar made attempts to take the kick, but Cavani won the argument but failed to score from the spot.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Rumours have circulated that PSG have offered Cavani an £880k bonus to let Neymar take the spot-kicks.

However, PSG have since denied the rumour with a released statement.

The statement read: "PSG formally denies reports which say Cavani would abandon penalties in exchange for the automatic payment of a bonus."

Now, Koeman is hoping to take full advantage of the situation with attempts to lure Cavani to Goodison Park to replace the departed Lukaku.