Everton Boss Ronald Koeman to Meet With PSG Officials to Discuss Move for Unhappy Striker
Premier League club Everton are eyeing a sensational move for Edinson Cavani from PSG amidst rumours that the forward is unhappy at the club - following the arrival of world-record signing Neymar.
Everton boss Ronald Koeman is still seeking a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who joined Manchester United this summer in a deal worth £90m. Koeman, according to The Sun, is ready to meet with PSG officials to discuss a move for Cavani.
The Uruguayan international is clearly unhappy with his life in Paris after Neymar joined from Barcelona. The pair could be seen arguing over a penalty kick during the game against Lyon. Neymar made attempts to take the kick, but Cavani won the argument but failed to score from the spot.
Rumours have circulated that PSG have offered Cavani an £880k bonus to let Neymar take the spot-kicks.
However, PSG have since denied the rumour with a released statement.
The statement read: "PSG formally denies reports which say Cavani would abandon penalties in exchange for the automatic payment of a bonus."
Now, Koeman is hoping to take full advantage of the situation with attempts to lure Cavani to Goodison Park to replace the departed Lukaku.