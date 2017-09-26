Soccer

Everton Boss Ronald Koeman to Meet With PSG Officials to Discuss Move for Unhappy Striker

7 minutes ago

Premier League club Everton are eyeing a sensational move for Edinson Cavani from PSG amidst rumours that the forward is unhappy at the club - following the arrival of world-record signing Neymar.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is still seeking a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who joined Manchester United this summer in a deal worth £90m. Koeman, according to The Sun, is ready to meet with PSG officials to discuss a move for Cavani.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Uruguayan international is clearly unhappy with his life in Paris after Neymar joined from Barcelona. The pair could be seen arguing over a penalty kick during the game against Lyon. Neymar made attempts to take the kick, but Cavani won the argument but failed to score from the spot.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Rumours have circulated that PSG have offered Cavani an £880k bonus to let Neymar take the spot-kicks. 

However, PSG have since denied the rumour with a released statement.

The statement read: "PSG formally denies reports which say Cavani would abandon penalties in exchange for the automatic payment of a bonus."

Now, Koeman is hoping to take full advantage of the situation with attempts to lure Cavani to Goodison Park to replace the departed Lukaku.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters