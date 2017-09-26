Fans Vote Which English Team Will Go the Furthest in the Champions League This Season

It's a unique year for English teams in the Champions League this season, with five sides representing the Premier League after Manchester United's Europa League triumph earlier this year.

United are playing in Europe's elite club competition alongside Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool as English teams look to reassert themselves as world powers.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Chelsea were the last English team to win the Champions League, back in 2012, but with the five teams looking strong this season we could have an English winner come the end of the season.

But who do the fans believe will go the furthest this year? Well, it was put to a vote and supporters gave their backing to Jose Mourinho's United, who last won the competition in 2008.

Image by Jude Summerfield

With Romelu Lukaku looking a snip at £90m, Paul Pogba coming good after a hit-and-miss first campaign and David de Gea remaining an exceptional goalkeeper, the Red Devils look well set to make substantial bid for Champions League glory this season and picked up 38% of the vote.

In stark contrast, fans don't rate Tottenham's European hopes very highly.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Despite having a goal machine in the form of Harry Kane, voters would have cited Tottenham's tricky group, which includes champions Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, the latter of which they beat 3-1 at Wembley during the first round of matches, so just 5% believe Spurs will go the furthest.

Manchester City come in second at 23% after their summer of heavy investment, with Pep Guardiola, who has previously won the competition with Barcelona, at the helm and already looking more comfortable with his team in his second season with the Citizens.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Chelsea, the 2016-17 Premier League champions, come third with 19% after a mixed summer transfer window.

Despite having world-class talents like Eden Hazard in their side, whether their squad is deep enough to deal with European football remains an issue, with signings like Danny Drinkwater and David Zappacosta not generating too much buzz around Stamford Bridge.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Liverpool are fourth, receiving 15% of the vote, and it remains to be seen how they will deal with Champions League football this season.

The Reds' first match was certainly entertaining but they failed to pick up three points, with Roberto Firmino missing a penalty before Joaquin Correa scored in the second half to secure a point for Sevilla.

Jurgen Klopp's side were the only English club not to win in the opening round of fixtures but they will be expected to pick up their first Champions League victory on Tuesday at Spartak Moscow.

Tottenham and Manchester City also play on Tuesday, with Spurs away at Cypriot side APOEL and Guardiola's side entertaining Shakhtar Donetsk, while Manchester United travel to CSKA Moscow and Chelsea visit Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.