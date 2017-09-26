Former Liverpool Great Tells Jurgen Klopp to Drop Roberto Firmino & Start Wing Sensation Up Front

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has made a bold claim regarding the Reds' attacking line-up, suggesting that manager Jürgen Klopp should drop current attacking focal point Roberto Firmino to allow winger Sadio Mané to lead the line.

Mané has now served a three-match ban, after catching Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in the face with his boot in their 5-0 thrashing by the Citizens.

In a piece for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge argued the case for Mané being given a shot to lead the line for the Reds, given the impressive goalscoring start the Senegalese sensation made to the season before his suspension.





Aldridge stated: "Liverpool are potentially now looking at a possible forward line of [Philippe] Coutinho, Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. I actually think there’s a case for Mane to perhaps play down the centre.

"Play some games with Coutinho on the left, Mane down the middle and Salah on the right. I’m not going against Firmino at all, but playing them three up front, would there be a better three in the Premier League? If you look at our team and think who is going to get you most goals, it’s Mane."

Before his suspension, Mané got his 2017/18 Premier League campaign off to a flyer - scoring three goals in four matches for the Reds.





The 25-year-old has settled into life at Anfield superbly since joining from fellow Premier League side Southampton in 2016, and is widely regarded as one of the club's most exciting attacking talents.





Liverpool currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, having endured a somewhat mixed start to the Premier League campaign.

Despite an emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal, and solid wins over Crystal Palace and Leicester City, the Reds have been inconsistent - suffering a 5-0 hammering by Manchester City, and drawing with both Watford and Burnley.