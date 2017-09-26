Former Man Utd Player Paints Bleak Picture of Liverpool's Boss' Ability to Fix Struggling Defence

Former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville has contended that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is facing almost impossible task in solving his side's' defensive crisis - claiming that the current crop of defenders aren't able to turn around their form, and that new signings are necessary if the Reds are to stand any chance of shoring up their leaky defence.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via the Express, Neville cast a real shadow of doubt over the Merseyside club's ability to turn their back-line into a consistently robust force, contending:

"Liverpool's defensive struggle is something we've been talking about for 12 months, so I don't know how they can rectify that with their current personnel.

"But what I would say is that they showed a lot of courage to beat Leicester and, while they'll always concede, they've probably got a forward line to match anybody when they get Sadio Mane back."





The Reds have become notorious for their high-octane, relentless attacking style of play. However, this one-minded approach to the game, while providing highly entertaining football, has often left them exposed at the back. Klopp's side have conceded 11 Premier League goals in just six matches this season, giving them one of the worst defensive records in the league.

Liverpool will be eager to sign a new centre-back or two in the January transfer window, having seen their attempts to sign Southampton defensive rock Virgil van Dijk rebuffed in the summer.

Klopp will be acutely aware that a 'we're going to score one more than you' philosophy will see his side fail to win the league any time soon, and a change in tactics may soon be demanded.