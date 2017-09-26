Soccer

Lack of Silverware Will See Tottenham Duo Seeking a Way Out of the Club Warns Lampard

an hour ago

Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard warns Tottenham's main men Harry Kane and Dele Alli will be looking to leave the club should Spurs fail to win any major silverware in the future.

Both Kane and Alli have risen to prominence over the past few seasons, with the former grabbing two consecutive golden boots while the latter picked up the PFA Young Player of the Year award last season. 

Lampard, who remains Chelsea's all time record goalscorer, has claimed the duo may look elsewhere to further their careers should Tottenham's chance of silverware fail to improve. Both Kane and Alli have nothing to show in terms of honours, despite their excellent performances over recent seasons, which may spell trouble if they want to hold on to them.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

“Spurs need to win some silverware. People keep talking about how this is such a great Tottenham team, but they haven’t won anything yet,” he said on the London Evening Standard website.

“It can only get to a certain point before players like Harry Kane and Dele Alli begin looking elsewhere.”

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Tottenham finished second behind Lampard's old club Chelsea last season, and will have play serious catch up if they are to challenge the two Manchester clubs at the top of the table, who look irresistible this time out. 

Spurs' best chance of silverware is perhaps domestically away from the league, but it is too early to rule out success in Europe after an impressive victory against Bundesliga runners up Borussia Dortmund on matchday one.

Spurs travel to Cyprus to play APOEL on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the North London looking to continue their perfect start to this seasons campaign.

