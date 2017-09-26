Leicester City Still Hopeful of Salvaging Deadline Day Disaster Deal After Submitting Appeal to FIFA

Leicester City are still in with a shot of signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, after the club have appealed to FIFA to allow the transfer to go through - despite the Foxes missing the deadline by 14 seconds of transfer deadline day. The East Midlands club were initially given an extension to tie up the deal, but still failed to finish the paperwork before the window closed.

As reported by the Telegraph, the Portuguese international hasn't played for Sporting since the middle of August, and is believed to still be hopeful of securing a move to Craig Shakespeare's side now that the club have moved to present their case to FIFA. Should the deal finally be approved, Silva would still have to wait until January to make his first appearance for the club.

Silva has been in Leicester, as club officials have attempted to find a solution to the dilemma. The 28-year-old is believed to be desperate to see the deal go through, and was in the crowd for the side's 2-0 League Cup over Liverpool last week. Silva will be eager to play first-team football as soon as possible, as he will be eyeing the upcoming World Cup with Portugal.

The talented midfield was intended to be a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who joined Chelsea on deadline day for £35m. Despite still boasting the central midfield talents of Vicente Iborra, Wilfred Ndidi and Andy King, the Foxes are in real need of an experienced, quality player to replace the 27-year-old.

The signing of Silva could be somewhat of a coup for the Foxes, given the lofty reputation the player has earned in his native land through an impressive career to date.

The French-born player has 20 caps for Portugal, and has was part of the squad that won the European Championship in France last summer - beating the hosts in extra time.