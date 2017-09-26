Soccer

Leicester City Still Hopeful of Salvaging Deadline Day Disaster Deal After Submitting Appeal to FIFA

36 minutes ago

Leicester City are still in with a shot of signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, after the club have appealed to FIFA to allow the transfer to go through - despite the Foxes missing the deadline by 14 seconds of transfer deadline day. The East Midlands club were initially given an extension to tie up the deal, but still failed to finish the paperwork before the window closed.

As reported by the Telegraph, the Portuguese international hasn't played for Sporting since the middle of August, and is believed to still be hopeful of securing a move to Craig Shakespeare's side now that the club have moved to present their case to FIFA. Should the deal finally be approved, Silva would still have to wait until January to make his first appearance for the club.

Silva has been in Leicester, as club officials have attempted to find a solution to the dilemma. The 28-year-old is believed to be desperate to see the deal go through, and was in the crowd for the side's 2-0 League Cup over Liverpool last week. Silva will be eager to play first-team football as soon as possible, as he will be eyeing the upcoming World Cup with Portugal.

The talented midfield was intended to be a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who joined Chelsea on deadline day for £35m. Despite still boasting the central midfield talents of Vicente Iborra, Wilfred Ndidi and Andy King, the Foxes are in real need of an experienced, quality player to replace the 27-year-old.

The signing of Silva could be somewhat of a coup for the Foxes, given the lofty reputation the player has earned in his native land through an impressive career to date. 

The French-born player has 20 caps for Portugal, and has was part of the squad that won the European Championship in France last summer - beating the hosts in extra time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters