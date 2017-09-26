Soccer

Liverpool Legend Selects Harry Kane as the Striker He Would Buy for Liverpool

an hour ago

The Premier League's top six have all either bought or already possess strikers among the best in the world both in terms of talent and global recognition.

However, Liverpool could be picked out as a club who have not acquired such a talent. The Reds' attack is a fearsome unit, but only in the combinations of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Phillippe Coutinho.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Chelsea's Alvaro Morata have all started strongly this season, with three of them already helping themselves to six goals and Kane notching four.

Despite this start, Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool player and coach Phil Thompson has identified Kane as the forward he would prefer to see in the red shirt.

"If I could sign one striker for Liverpool then I would probably go for Kane." Thompson informed Sky Sports.

"I think his all-round game is slightly better than Aguero, Lukaku and Morata's. The way he can drop into No.10 and move into the channels on either flank shows better understanding of leading the line than the other contenders."

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-MAN UTD

The Golden Boot race for 2017/18 looks to be a fascinating one, with Kane known to start more slowly and gather momentum, Aguero in a battle for first-team contention with Gabriel Jesus and Romelu Lukaku in a stronger overall side than his days at Everton.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette also hopes to snatch the prize and has four goals to his name as well this season. Kane is the holder of the Golden Boot currently and won it the previous season as well, but the competition has heated up since the summer transfer market.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters