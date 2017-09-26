Liverpool Legend Selects Harry Kane as the Striker He Would Buy for Liverpool

The Premier League's top six have all either bought or already possess strikers among the best in the world both in terms of talent and global recognition.

However, Liverpool could be picked out as a club who have not acquired such a talent. The Reds' attack is a fearsome unit, but only in the combinations of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Phillippe Coutinho.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Chelsea's Alvaro Morata have all started strongly this season, with three of them already helping themselves to six goals and Kane notching four.

Despite this start, Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool player and coach Phil Thompson has identified Kane as the forward he would prefer to see in the red shirt.

Harry Kane: Only Lionel Messi (34) has scored more goals than @HKane (25) in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2017 pic.twitter.com/wbqAg0ja7S — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 25, 2017

"If I could sign one striker for Liverpool then I would probably go for Kane." Thompson informed Sky Sports.

"I think his all-round game is slightly better than Aguero, Lukaku and Morata's. The way he can drop into No.10 and move into the channels on either flank shows better understanding of leading the line than the other contenders."

The Golden Boot race for 2017/18 looks to be a fascinating one, with Kane known to start more slowly and gather momentum, Aguero in a battle for first-team contention with Gabriel Jesus and Romelu Lukaku in a stronger overall side than his days at Everton.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette also hopes to snatch the prize and has four goals to his name as well this season. Kane is the holder of the Golden Boot currently and won it the previous season as well, but the competition has heated up since the summer transfer market.