Liverpool travel to Moscow on Tuesday to face FC Spartak Moscow for a Champions League group-stage match.

Liverpool are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table after a 3-2 away victory against Leicester City on Saturday. Jürgen Klopp's side will be without Adam Lallana, Adam Bogdan and Nathaniel Clyne due to injury. In their first Champions League match of the season, Liverpool drew with Spanish club Sevilla, 2-2.

Spartak Moscow enter Tuesday in seventh place on the Russian Premier League table and drew with Slovenian club NK Maribor 1-1 in their first Champions League match of the season.

How to Watch:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.