Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. FC Spartak Moscow: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

0:57 | Soccer
Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?
Nihal Kolur
an hour ago

Liverpool travel to Moscow on Tuesday to face FC Spartak Moscow for a Champions League group-stage match.

Liverpool are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table after a 3-2 away victory against Leicester City on Saturday. Jürgen Klopp's side will be without Adam Lallana, Adam Bogdan and Nathaniel Clyne due to injury. In their first Champions League match of the season, Liverpool drew with Spanish club Sevilla, 2-2. 

Spartak Moscow enter Tuesday in seventh place on the Russian Premier League table and drew with Slovenian club NK Maribor 1-1 in their first Champions League match of the season.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters