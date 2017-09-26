Man City Reportedly Sweating Over Mendy Knee Injury as Star Flies to Barcelona to Undergo Scans

Manchester City are reportedly fearing the worst over Benjamin Mendy's knee injury and think it could be worse than they first thought.

The Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan tweeted that Mendy is heading to Barcelona to undergo scans with sports science specialist Ramon Cugat about the problem he sustained during the club's 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Benjamin Mendy heading to Barcelona for scans with Ramon Cugat re knee injury. Some fears it could be worse than first anticipated. #mcfc — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) September 26, 2017

Mendy was subsituted in the 29th minute of that contest after he suffered an issue with his knee, but in the aftermath of the match manager Pep Guardiola played down any notion that it was something serious.

Those comments could come back to bite the Spaniard, however, with the possibility of France international Mendy being out for a significant amount of time if any further scans reveal a different prognosis to the one that City's medical team had given Guardiola.

Mendy has made five appearances for the Etihad-based side since his big-money switch from Monaco in the summer, and his potential loss to injury would be a huge blow for Guardiola if the reports end up being true.

