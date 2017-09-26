Soccer

Man City Reportedly Sweating Over Mendy Knee Injury as Star Flies to Barcelona to Undergo Scans

an hour ago

Manchester City are reportedly fearing the worst over Benjamin Mendy's knee injury and think it could be worse than they first thought.

The Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan tweeted that Mendy is heading to Barcelona to undergo scans with sports science specialist Ramon Cugat about the problem he sustained during the club's 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mendy was subsituted in the 29th minute of that contest after he suffered an issue with his knee, but in the aftermath of the match manager Pep Guardiola played down any notion that it was something serious.

Those comments could come back to bite the Spaniard, however, with the possibility of France international Mendy being out for a significant amount of time if any further scans reveal a different prognosis to the one that City's medical team had given Guardiola.

Mendy has made five appearances for the Etihad-based side since his big-money switch from Monaco in the summer, and his potential loss to injury would be a huge blow for Guardiola if the reports end up being true.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters