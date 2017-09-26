Manchester United have a real problem in midfield as they look ahead to playing CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Premier League side were already without Paul Pogba, who is expected to be out for a couple of weeks still, but Jose Mourinho has revealed that Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick will miss their fixture against the Russian outfit as well.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Mourinho lamented on the fact that there's not much comfort in terms of alternative options.

“We don’t have Fellaini, we don’t have Pogba, we don’t have Carrick," he explained. "They are all missing for this match.

“So the solutions are not many, but we try not to focus on individual battles or in specific areas on the pitch.

The boss has confirmed Pogba, Fellaini and Carrick will be unavailable for tomorrow's @ChampionsLeague game against CSKA Moscow. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2017

“We try to focus on the globality and we try to have a team with quality, balance, to try and win the match, which is our objective.”

Fellaini picked up an ankle injury in the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Southampton on the weekend, and is very likely to miss the match against Crystal Palace too.

"I don't expect Fellaini to be out for long. There's no pressure on him [in the international break] so hopefully he'll be back for us." — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2017

“It could be a much worse situation, but in a moment where we don’t have Pogba and Carrick, Marouane becomes even more important than he always is," the manager added.

“Not to be here tomorrow is a difficult situation for us. I expect Fellaini not to be out for a long time. After Crystal Palace there is an international break.

“Belgium was the first team to qualify, so no pressure for a special big match with Belgium. Hopefully he’ll be back for us.”