PHOTO: Arsenal Reward Gareth Barry With a Classy Gift as Midfield Stalwart Breaks PL Record

Underrated and pigeonholed as one of those players who merely 'does a job', Gareth Barry is in fact one of the Premier League's classiest midfielders - and now he's certainly its longest-serving.





Following his appearance for current club West Brom against Arsenal at the Emirates on Monday night, the former Aston Villa and Man City man notched up his 633rd appearance in one of Europe's toughest leagues.

An incredible achievement, and testament to both his love of the game and the rewards of healthy living.

Congratulations on your @PremierLeague appearance record, Gareth Barry, from all of us at Arsenal 👊 pic.twitter.com/qdU2UVIf5T — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 25, 2017

He will now look to further his appearance record as the season continues; and with no mention of retirement, who knows how much longer the combative and resilient midfielder will go on for.

What's certain is that by the time he DOES hang up his boots, he and Ryan Giggs - currently second place behind Barry in terms of league appearances - will stand alone as two bona fide Premier League legends.