PHOTO: Feud Between PSG Pair Takes Twist as Twitter Users Spot Something in Celebratory Pic

The rumoured feud between Paris-Saint Germain stars Edinson Cavani and Neymar looks set to rumble on, after eagle-eyed Twitter users have noticed a further clue of their players' distaste for each other in a recently uploaded picture by teammate Kylian Mbappé. The picture shows a large proportion of the PSG squad enjoying Thiago Silva's party, with the exception of Cavani.

Uploading the snap of his official Twitter account, the French international presumably intended to merely showcase the togetherness of his side, celebrating the 33rd birthday of one of their key players. However, Twitter users seized upon the picture, believing Cavani's absence from the event to be indicative of his unwillingness to be around Neymar, who attended the party.

No cavani 🤔 — El Kitty (@Elbog_Kitty) September 25, 2017

The awkwardness of no Cavani — Teddy Welsh (@TWPreston21) September 25, 2017

Cavani no estaba invitado??? #stopbullyingcavani — jose miguel alcedo (@josemialcedo) September 25, 2017

The high-profile feud between the pair was believed to be sparked by the two players clashing over the decision as to who would take a penalty in their Ligue Un clash against Lyon - a penalty which Cavani subsequently missed.

Cavani was reportedly offered €1m by the club to hand Neymar the duties, and offer which the Uruguayan is believed to have flatly refused.

A rift between two of the club's most important players could spell trouble for the Parisian giants, and the club will be looking to find a solution to the problem as soon as possible.

Playing in a front three with Mbappé, the two players are part of a trio which is beginning to look as devastating as the Messi-Suarez-Neymar attacking showcased by Barcelona over the past few seasons.