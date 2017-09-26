PHOTO: Wayne Rooney Is Chauffeured to Everton Training Sporting a Huge Black Eye

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has returned to full training as he was snapped being chauffeur driven with a black eye following the incident that occurred last weekend.

Rooney left the field with blood gushing down his face as the result of an aerial duel with Bournemouth defender Simon Francis. The former Manchester United forward was furious at the challenge from Francis and vented his frustration to the referee Martin Atkinson - who chose not to punish Francis.

Wayne Rooney shows off horror black eye https://t.co/T2yiVzaIN0 pic.twitter.com/Clth2R64pT — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 26, 2017

Rooney was so angry at the decision from Atkinson that Match of the Day had to blur out his mouth when showing the incident because it was not acceptable for viewers to hear.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Rooney was able to continue with the game after receiving treatment on the sideline and at half time. He came out after the interval but the wound reopened and blood again began to pour down his face.

Koeman was told by his medical staff that he would need to be substituted if blood was to resurface. Koeman then switched Rooney for Omar Niasse who came on to score a brace and win the game for the Toffees.

It's another incident adding to a difficult couple of weeks for Rooney following the two-year driving ban he was issued after being caught drink-driving. He now has to fork out £120k over the two years to be driven to and from training by a chauffeur.