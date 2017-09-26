Sky Sports Pundit Claims 'Benitez Won't Last Much Longer' at Newcastle Despite Contract Talk

Jamie Carragher believes that the manager's time at Newcastle is nearly up. The former defender is not convinced that the Spaniard will enjoy a tenure similar to his time at Liverpool at his current club, he told Sky Sports.

Benitez has had a successful year at St. James' Park; winning the Championship and regaining a spot in the Premier League. However, Carragher is of the belief that it is a worsened relationship with owner Mike Ashley that will cause Benitez to walk away.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

On Monday Night Football, Carragher said, "If I'm being totally honest, I don't see Rafa Benitez at Newcastle over a sustained, long period of time.

"I think eventually something will happen with him and the owner and unfortunately for Newcastle this is not going to be a happy and long marriage."

Carragher, who played under Benitez at Liverpool for six years, then tells Newcastle fans to "enjoy it while he's here" and also makes criticisms of the signings made by Ashley.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Carragher said: "You can't turn Newcastle into a force if you're buying players like Joselu (above), who was a squad player at Stoke who Newcastle are probably going to rival in the bottom half of the table."

The Sky Sports pundit goes on to say that: "I don't think there's any chance of Newcastle going down, just because of the manager" and has every faith in his ability to keep Newcastle in the Premier League is he has the opportunity of a full season."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

While there have been rumours surfacing today about a possible contract extension being organised for Benitez, it is only in the early stages of development and it is difficult to tell whether the Spaniard will be enticed to stay with the Toon.