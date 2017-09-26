Soccer

Struggling Bournemouth to Stay True to Their Philosophy According to Howe Despite Poor Results

28 minutes ago

Eddie Howe says Bournemouth will not abandon the philosophy that has served them so well in recent years, despite a concerning start to the new season.

The Cherries are 19th in the table after losing five of their opening six league games, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet so far.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The south coast club are renowned for easy-on-the-eye passing football, and manager Howe is keen to carry on that way.

He said, as quoted by the club's offical website: "We have never changed. We have had bad runs and good runs. Whatever has been thrown at us, we do what we do. It is the only way to play with the players I have, so we endeavour to do better. 

"You cannot be something you’re not. You have to be true to yourself and that won’t change. It’s important to us because it’s the best way we have of getting positive results. Doing another thing and another way of playing will not suit the players we have available to us."

Things just aren't ticking yet for the Cherries, who usually don't have trouble finding the back of the net - but they have only scored four goals so far, and that coupled with their leaky defence is cause for concern.

The recorded 49% of the ball away at Everton on Saturday, but couldn't build on Joshua King's first half strike at Goodison Park, and Howe will be hoping to see a change over the next few games.

