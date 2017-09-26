Tony Pulis Unhappy With Refereeing Performance After West Brom Slump to Emirates Defeat

West Brom manager Tony Pulis criticised the performance of referee Bobby Madley, following his side's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Monday night.

An Alexandre Lacazette brace was enough to consign the Baggies to a fourth league game without a win, but the result could have been much different had Madley awarded the away side a penalty in the first half with the scores at 0-0.

Speaking after the game Pulis was clearly aggrieved with the performance of the referee feeling that he was favouring the home side with his decisions, saying:





"I think everybody has seen what has happened today, I think if you want to make an example of something, the first free-kick he gives on the edge of the box, Sanchez actually dives and should be booked in my opinion.

"Then you see the tackle in the box on Jay, the referee has got a great view and it's a stonewall penalty, the great thing is, is that everybody has seen it tonight. They can make their own minds up and talk about it but i dint want to talk about it."

Despite the scoreline the 59-year-old was happy with the way his side performed as he still searches for the elusive first win against the Gunners after 11 meetings, saying:





"We played really well, missed a lot of chances in the first half and then the game got a bit more stretched in the second half.

"We had to come out a little bit more and when Arsenal have got that space in between the lines they move the ball ever so well and they can hurt you, but we're disappointed." Although he praised the Baggies performance Pulis felt the way his side are treated compared to the 'big clubs' had an impact on the result.

"The disappointing thing is tonight. Sanchez falls for the first freekick not the one they score off, he should be booked, thats cheating. Jay is very very honest and doesn't get any reward for it. We haven't had a penalty at this football club for over this year and none of my players are told to roll around."