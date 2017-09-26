How to Watch Tottenham vs. APOEL: Champions League Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. APOEL online.

Nihal Kolur
September 26, 2017

Tottenham will look to continue their Champions League success when they travel to Cyprus to face APEOL Nicosia on Tuesday for a group-stage Champions League match.

After beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at Wembley Stadium in their first Champions League match of the season, Tottenham are tied with Real Madrid on top of the Group H table. Led by forward Harry Kane, Spurs are coming off a 3-2 victory over West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League fixture. Although Mauricio Pochettino's side enters Tuesday in good form, they will be without seven key players against APOEL. Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanayama will all be absent from the match due to injury, while both Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli are suspended.

APOEL did not fare well in their opening Champions League match, losing to Real Madrid 3-0. The Cyprus-based club is the Cypriot First Division's most successful team, winning the league championship 26 times including last season. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How To Watch:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

