Soccer

VIDEO: Bristling Jurgen Klopp Walks Out of UCL Press Conference Over 'Waste of Time' Question

an hour ago

Jurgen Klopp's pre and post match press conferences are, by and large, usually relaxed affairs.

Despite his fiery nature on the touchline, the Liverpool manager is normally pretty level headed when he is asked questions both both and after games, but there are always exceptions to the rule - especially when silly questions get put to him or any other football boss.

That's exactly what happened in Klopp's pre-match presser on Monday ahead of his side's Champions league showdown with Spartak Moscow when he was quizzed about which player he loved the most out of his first-team squad:

Yeah, suffice to say Klopp wasn't best pleased with that one. It's the Russian translator we truly feel sorry for though!

The query was put to him after Tottenham gaffer Mauricio Pochettino had declared himself "in love" with Harry Kane after yet another stand out showing from the Spurs striker, but Klopp wasn't having any of that nonsense in his own media briefing.

An annoyed Klopp responded: "I am really impressed that we're in a Champions League press conference and we're talking about things like this. I really don't understand the business any more.

"The question and my answer were not important for Russia it was just an English thing. Pochettino loves Kane and who do I love, that's the question? A waste of time."

With that, the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager walked out and headed back to the team hotel.

Maybe we'll forego asking Klopp anything like that in the future...

