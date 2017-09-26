Watford Star Nathaniel Chalobah Sustains Freak Knee Injury & Forced to Delay England Chance

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah will have to wait a little longer for his England chance after suffering a freak knee injury during training.

The 22-year-old had been knocking on the door of the senior side, and made it into Gareth Southgate's squad to face Slovakia and Malta last month, but his chance to shine at international level could now be put on hold.

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-ENG-PRESSER PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The £5m summer signing from Chelsea was absent for Saturday's victory over Swansea after he picked up the injury at the club's London Colney base last week, as reported by the Mail.

It is understood no teammate was involved and that it was just an unfortunate accident, and now Chalobah will be sent for further tests where a diagnosis and return timescale can be formulated.

It is a shame for the Sierra Leone-born star, who would surely have been selected by Southgate once more for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Slovenia.

He had been playing regular Premier League football for the first time in his career before the injury, and had looked good under Marco Silva, as have a lot of his teammates so far.

