Watford Star Nathaniel Chalobah Sustains Freak Knee Injury & Forced to Delay England Chance

90Min
September 26, 2017

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah will have to wait a little longer for his England chance after suffering a freak knee injury during training.

The 22-year-old had been knocking on the door of the senior side, and made it into Gareth Southgate's squad to face Slovakia and Malta last month, but his chance to shine at international level could now be put on hold.

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-ENG-PRESSER

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The £5m summer signing from Chelsea was absent for Saturday's victory over Swansea after he picked up the injury at the club's London Colney base last week, as reported by the Mail.

It is understood no teammate was involved and that it was just an unfortunate accident, and now Chalobah will be sent for further tests where a diagnosis and return timescale can be formulated.

It is a shame for the Sierra Leone-born star, who would surely have been selected by Southgate once more for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Slovenia.

He had been playing regular Premier League football for the first time in his career before the injury, and had looked good under Marco Silva, as have a lot of his teammates so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 87% off the cover price and get 2 FREE GIFTS with your paid order!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters