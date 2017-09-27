Soccer

Alexandre Lacazette Drops Comical Tweet Following 2-Goal Heroics Against West Brom

36 minutes ago

New Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is having a great start to life at the Emirates, having joined the Gunners from Lyon over the summer.

The Frenchman has scored four goals since the move, with all of them coming at home. And starting up front for his side against West Brom on Monday, he finished with two goals to fire the Londoners to a 2-0 win.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

His first goal came in the form of a close-range header following Alexis Sanchez's free kick, and a converted spot kick followed.

After the match, Lacazette found his way to Twitter to produce something quite hilarious.

"2 goals so.. doping control ??  well done guys #AFCWBA #Coyg #Arsenal ," he tweeted.

Lacazette was denied the chance to remain on and score a hat-trick, with Arsene Wenger pulling him off for Olivier Giroud late on. But the manager has since explained that his striker was tired.

“I took him off because he was tired,” he said to Standard Sport. 

“I would have loved him [to score a hat-trick]… he had an opportunity. But I gave him the penalty as well you know. Overall what you want is to win the game and not take any gamble."

