How to Watch Sporting CP vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Nihal Kolur
Wednesday September 27th, 2017

La Liga leaders Barcelona travel to Portugal on Wednesday to face Sporting CP in a Champions League group-stage match.

Barcelona enter Wednesday after outscoring their last three opponents, 11-2. Ernesto Valverde's side have won every La Liga match this season and have had the same fate in the Champions League thus far. In their first group-stage match, Barcelona defeated Italian giant Juventus 3-0. 

Sporting CP will be looking to build on a 3-2 victory over Olympiacos in their last Champions League match. The Lisbon-based club is undefeated in the Portuguese League and currently sit in second place on the table.

Find out how to watch the match below:

How to Watch:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters