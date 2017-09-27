How to Watch Sporting CP vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time
La Liga leaders Barcelona travel to Portugal on Wednesday to face Sporting CP in a Champions League group-stage match.
Barcelona enter Wednesday after outscoring their last three opponents, 11-2. Ernesto Valverde's side have won every La Liga match this season and have had the same fate in the Champions League thus far. In their first group-stage match, Barcelona defeated Italian giant Juventus 3-0.
Sporting CP will be looking to build on a 3-2 victory over Olympiacos in their last Champions League match. The Lisbon-based club is undefeated in the Portuguese League and currently sit in second place on the table.
Find out how to watch the match below:
How to Watch:
When: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports 2
