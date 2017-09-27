Benjamin Mendy Responds to Journalist Who Claimed He Could Be Out for '9 Months' on Twitter

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy has taken aim at journalist Duncan Castles, who claimed on Twitter that he could be set for a nine month spell on the sidelines.

The Frenchman was forced off with an injury in his side's 5-0 defeat of Crystal Palace on Saturday, and manager Pep Guardiola said he could be out for "longer than we expected".

On Wednesday, Castles took to Twitter to post an update on Mendy's injury status.

Concern with Benjamin Mendy is that Man City's sole specialist left back has ruptured an ACL. If so possible 9 months rehab process. #MCFC — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) September 27, 2017

"Concern with Benjamin Mendy is that Man City's sole specialist left back has ruptured an ACL," he wrote. "If so possible 9 months rehab process."

But Mendy quickly dismissed his comments, confirming that he had not yet had any tests to determine the extent of the injury.

"Your bio says journalist so why you speak like graduated doctor?" he replied. "No one has test to see if ruptured ACL or not, even I dont know lol."

Your bio says journalist so why you speak like graduated doctor ? no one has test to see if ruptured ACL or not, even I dont know lol 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/6jMVtELpB6 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 27, 2017

Guardiola had earlier revealed that more news will come after Mendy's trip to Barcelona.

"[On Wednesday] he’s travelling to Barcelona and we will see finally what he has," Guardiola said, quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "Our first impression is that it will it be a little long, longer than we expected.

"It is very frustrating for him first as a person. Like with Gündoğan last year, I feel sorry for him. We would miss him a lot, it would be a major setback."

Mendy, who joined City from Monaco for £52m in the summer, had made five appearances in all competitions and impressed on the left-side of defence.