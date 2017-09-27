Brighton & Hove Albion Striker Tomer Hemed Appeals FA Charge for Alleged Violent Conduct

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed, via their official website, that striker Tomer Hemed has appealed the FA's charge for an alleged act of violent conduct in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Newcastle.

The Israeli forward was involved in an incident with DeAndre Yedlin, and submitted his response before Tuesday's 6pm deadline. Hemed is alleged to have stamped on his opponent in the 88th minute, although Brighton have claimed that it was not intentional.

#BHAFC confirm that Tomer Hemed has appealed the FA's charge for an alleged act of violent conduct. https://t.co/20jPY5dTtl pic.twitter.com/BYGiTN6pMj — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) September 26, 2017

"My very first impression is there was no intent," said manager Chris Hughton after the game, quoted by BBC Sport.

"There has been contact but my first impression is no intent and, knowing the individual, I would say no intent."

Yedlin, meanwhile, said: “I felt something on my calf. I didn’t see anything. Whether it was accidental or not, it doesn’t really matter now but I’m sure whoever is on the committee that punishes that sort of thing will figure it out.”

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Off-the-ball incidents are referred to a panel of former referees, who must reach a unanimous decision to determine whether they deem it worthy of a red card.

Hemed scored the only goal of the win over Newcastle as Brighton climbed to 13th in the fledgling Premier League table.

It was a second league goal of the season for the forward, who joined the club from Almeria in 2015 and scored 13 times in last season's Championship promotion campaign.