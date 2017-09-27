Carlo Ancelotti Insists Robert Lewandowski Will Not Be Leaving Bayern Munich Any Time Soon

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that star striker Robert Lewandowski will finish his career at the Allianz Arena as he remains tied to a long-term contract.





Lewandowski, who arrived at Bayern as a free agent from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has scored 121 goals for the club in just over three seasons, netting 85 times in the last two full seasons alone.

FC Bayern Muenchen Attends Oktoberfest 2017 Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

He has started the new 2017/18 campaign in fine form, scoring 11 times in just nine appearances already, and is arguably the best 'number nine' in world football.

Lewandowski has regularly been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool in recent season, but speculation surfaced again earlier this month when the player gave an interview that appeared to criticise Bayern's transfer policy.

That led to questions on the subject for Ancelotti ahead of Bayern's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain this week. But the Italian is confident there isn't a problem.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-TRAINING CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

"Robert has still four years on his contract. He will end his career at Bayern," the coach is quoted as saying by Bild.

That contract currently runs to June 2021, by which time Lewandowski will be less than two months shy of his 33rd birthday. Assuming Ancelotti is correct and he stays at least that long, the Polish superstar will have given all of his best years to Bayern.

Bayern Muenchen - German Championship Party Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

If he doesn't literally finish his career with Bayern, what is left at that stage will be just a year or two. It could be that he chooses to return to play in his native Poland, having last played for a club in his homeland in 2010.