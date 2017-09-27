Diego Costa's Huge Release Clause Revealed After Return to Atletico Madrid Confirmed

Diego Costa has completed his return to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea, and with it comes a substantial, potentially off-putting release clause.

The Mirror have reported that the Spanish forward's contract includes a €200m buyout, the equivalent of around £175m.

If any club wants to sign the 28-year-old in the near future, they may be forced to make him the second most expensive player of all time.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Costa, who has not yet played competitive football this season, will join Atletico in January following the end of their transfer embargo.

And he has revealed that he will be "waiting in the tunnel" to speak to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting between the two sides.

"As I said before, I have no problem with Diego Costa," Conte has said. "I said that we wish, for him, the best for the future.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"We want to thank him for the last season. But, I repeat, I have no problem with him.”

Costa, however, does not appear to have put his dispute with Conte behind him as yet. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to bid farewell to Chelsea supporters.

“Some cycles begin while others end," he wrote. "My cycle began at Chelsea three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it.

"Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted – far from it – but the best way possible.

"The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart.

"I will bring them with me in the certainty that I will always be by their side as well and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself.

"Thank you Chelsea for everything.”