Diego Costa's Huge Release Clause Revealed After Return to Atletico Madrid Confirmed
Diego Costa has completed his return to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea, and with it comes a substantial, potentially off-putting release clause.
The Mirror have reported that the Spanish forward's contract includes a €200m buyout, the equivalent of around £175m.
If any club wants to sign the 28-year-old in the near future, they may be forced to make him the second most expensive player of all time.
Costa, who has not yet played competitive football this season, will join Atletico in January following the end of their transfer embargo.
And he has revealed that he will be "waiting in the tunnel" to speak to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting between the two sides.
"As I said before, I have no problem with Diego Costa," Conte has said. "I said that we wish, for him, the best for the future.
"We want to thank him for the last season. But, I repeat, I have no problem with him.”
Costa, however, does not appear to have put his dispute with Conte behind him as yet. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to bid farewell to Chelsea supporters.
“Some cycles begin while others end," he wrote. "My cycle began at Chelsea three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it.
Há ciclos que se abrem e ciclos que se fecham. O meu ciclo no Chelsea iniciou-se há três anos, três anos marcantes em todos os aspetos, e que jamais esquecerei. Dois títulos de campeão, uma Supertaça Inglesa, 120 jogos, 59 golos e 24 assistências depois este ciclo encerra. Não da forma que desejava (longe disso), mas da forma possível. Na memória e no coração ficarão para sempre os maravilhosos adeptos de um grande clube e todos os companheiros com quem partilhei o balneário, bem como todo o staff logístico, administrativo e clínico. Levo-os comigo com a certeza de que sempre irei estar ao seu lado da mesma forma que, acredito, eles entenderão a razão pela qual este meu ciclo teve de chegar agora ao fim. Porque não podia perder a crença em mim. Obrigada por tudo Chelsea. -- Some cycles begin while others end. My cycle at Chelsea began three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it. Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted – far from it – but the best way possible. The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as all clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart. Will bring them with me with the certainty that I will always be by their side as well, and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself. Thank you Chelsea for everything!
