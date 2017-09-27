Soccer

Everton Looking to Bring in Atletico Madrid Forward Kevin Gameiro in January

an hour ago

Everton might be interested in the signing of Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro when the January transfer window opens.

According to the Mirror, Gameiro may be surplus to requirements at the Madrid club after they re-signed Diego Costa from Chelsea this week. 


Chelsea and Atletico agreed a deal for Costa to join them in January, meaning with the likes of Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres at the club, Gameiro's playing time may be seriously limited.

Gameiro enjoyed a fine season last year following his £35m move from Sevilla. The Frenchman netted 16 times and assisted a further seven in 42 appearances for Los Rojiblancos. 

But it seems that Atletico may now be willing to move the 30-year-old on in January and Everton are rumoured to be interested in the striker.

Everton spent big money during the summer, around £142m on recruitments including Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Davy Klaassen. 


However, they failed to sign a top class striker replacement for Romelu Lukaku, after he was sold to Manchester United for around £76m. 


Everton were interested in the signing of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, however he decided to stay with the Gunners.  

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Giroud spoke earlier this month about deciding to stay at Arsenal, saying that: "It's true I was close to leaving this club. I said I wanted to play but after big reflection with everybody around me like my family and close friends in a supportive way I decided I wanted to stay at the Arsenal."


Everton have only scored four goals in six Premier League games so far this season and sit in 14th place in the league table. A January move for a striker like Kevin Gameiro may help address their goal scoring problems of late.

