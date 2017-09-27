Soccer

Everton Set to Hand Key Midfielder Idrissa Gueye New Deal to Fend Off Interest From Arsenal

36 minutes ago

Everton are set to offer combative midfielder Idrissa Gueye a new deal, as interest in the 28-year-old have increased following his impressive performances.

The Daily Mail have reported that the Toffees are keen to fend of any interest from Arsenal with a improved deal seeing him become one of the top earner at the Merseyside club.

Gueye joined Everton last summer from relegated Aston Villa for a fee of £7.65m after impressing in an otherwise struggling Villains team and has gone from strength to strength in the heart of the midfield.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has featured in every game so far for Ronald Koeman and has established himself as a key member of the Toffees squad since his arrival alongside fellow midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

With 45 Senegal caps to his name Gueye has top level experience and has made 45 appearances for Everton scoring two goals in the process, but shows his qualities with his strong tackling and ability to break up the opposition's attacks.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Interest has come from fellow Premier League clubs as well as abroad as Koeman is looking to cement his sides place in Europe, and make a bid to break in the Champions League over the next couple of years.

Extending the services of the Senegalese midfielder will be a huge boost to the Toffees after their lacklustre start to the campaign that has seen them win just two of their opening six matches and sees them sit in a disappointing 14th place.

