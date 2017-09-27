Everton Wideman Yannick Bolasie Returns to Light Training Following Cruciate Injury

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is back in light training after almost a year out of football following a cruciate injury he picked up last December.

The DR Congo international suffered the injury in the Toffees 1-1 draw with Manchester United last season and has not kicked a football since undergoing his operation and rehabilitation programme.

The Sun, reported that the 28 year-old took to twitter to show his joy at being back training with his team, showing that he looks to be fully recovered from his injury. Tweeting: "To be back on grass is a beautiful thing. #The Comeback".

To be back on grass is a beautiful thing ⚽️💪🏾🔵#TheComeback pic.twitter.com/pkoA123WM1 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) September 26, 2017

Bolasie is expected to return to full training by November ahead of schedule, after it was originally thought that he would be out for over a year, needing to operations to repair the damage to his knee.

After joining Everton for £25m last summer from Crystal Palace, the skilful wideman made 15 appearances for his new club, scoring once and registering three assists as he made an impressive start to life at Goodison Park.

He has since missed 37 matches, and with Everton fighting on four fronts this campaign a return to full fitness will be sure to be a blessing to manager Ronald Koeman following a poor start to the current campaign.

Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

After spending £140m in the summer on the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford, Everton have struggled to replicate last season's form that saw them finish seventh and secure a Europa League spot.

Koeman has come under immense pressure and has seen his side win just two of their opening six matches as they sit in 14th place. The Toffees face Apollon Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday evening before a home tie against Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League.