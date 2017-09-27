Soccer

Former AC Milan Defender Says Napoli's Mertens Is More 'Decisive' Than Dybala Amid Arsenal Interest

an hour ago

SSC Napoli's Dries Mertens has been in inspired form so far this season, and former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta believes that the Belgian is a more 'decisive' player than Juventus' talisman Paulo Dybala.

So far this term the 30-year-old has managed to bag seven goals in all competitions for the 'Partenopei', drawing comparisons with Napoli's all-time highest scorer Diego Maradona in the process, whilst catching Arsenal's beady eye, subsequently becoming a player which the Serie A contenders simply cannot do without.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

With Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik out of contention for five months, Mertens was gifted the opportunity to lead Napoli's attack, and Costacurta - speaking to the media (via Squawka) - said: 

“I think that this Napoli side would struggle without Mertens more than what Juve would without Dybala,”

Mertens has been touted withing the same bracket as Juve's Dybala, who is top of the Serie A goal chart as it stands with 10 strikes to his name, with a shot accuracy rating of 56%.

But, despite the Argentine's superior record in-front of the target, Mertens is seen as the more 'decisive' professional of the two, even though Costacurta hails Dybala as the 'better player'.

“Right now I believe Dybala is a better player than Mertens, but Mertens is more decisive than Dybala." He added.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

After comfortably notching 34 goals last season, Mertens has been on the Gunners' radar ever since, with a summer move to the north Londoners supposedly being on the cards.

It's been said that Napoli's number 14 will be available next summer for his €30m release clause, and if the adaptable offensive threat continues to beat the keeper, Arsene Wenger could come knocking on the door for his signature.

