Jan Vertonghen Believes Moussa Sissoko Could Be a Good Option for Tottenham

Tottenham Defender Jan Vertonghen thinks that Moussa Sissoko could be a good option in the Tottenham midfield this season.

Sissoko joined Spurs on transfer deadline day last season for £30m from Newcastle United, but failed to make an impression. The Frenchman has made 40 appearances in his Tottenham career so far, but the midfielder has failed to find the back of the net yet.

Not many people expected Sissoko to figure in the first team too much this season, however injuries to both Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele have given the 28-year-old a lifeline to resurrect his career at the club. The ex-Newcastle star has begun to show some promising signs in recent games, especially during yesterday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Apoel Nicosia.



Really happy for @MoussaSissoko really been putting a shift in each week and picking up form each week — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) September 26, 2017

Tottenham star Jan Vertonghen feels that Moussa Sissoko is more than capable of replacing important players like Mousa Dembele in the first team. He said that he was hopeful Dembele would be "back to 100 per cent real quick because he's a very important player for us.

"Of course we've got some other options - [Moussa] Sissoko can play in that role as well and he did very well there. Maybe on the side he's used to playing there a bit more but he did very well for us in that position. He can be a good solution for us.





"We've got Winksy [Harry Winks] on the bench and [Victor] Wanyama coming back. Eric [Dier] has done brilliantly there. When we play five at the back, we need one midfielder less, so it's easier for us to make a different formation".



Moussa Sissoko will now look to continue his rise in form if he is selected to play in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off away to Huddersfield. Spurs are currently fourth place in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Manchester City.