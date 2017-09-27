Soccer

John Stones Heaps Praise on Goalkeeper Ederson After Man City's Win Over Shakhtar Donetsk

24 minutes ago

John Stones has heaped praise on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.


The Brazilian shotstopper, signed from Benfica for £35m in the summer, has kept five clean sheets so far this season and has not conceded a goal for over a month.


Ederson was again impressive against Shakhtar, and Stones was quick to hail the impact of the 24-year-old.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“It’s credit to him,” Stones said, quoted by City's official website.

“It’s not easy coming from another country. I wouldn’t know that but from speaking to the boys in the past who have come over to the Premier League, it’s a different culture, different language, and he’s settled quickly.

“He’s speaking to us on the pitch - he’s a vocal presence and a presence as a person, which is credit to him.”

City are now three points clear at the top of Group F after Tuesday's win, and Stones stressed the importance of beating their dangerous opposition.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“We knew they were a good team,” he said. “We did our research on them and we knew they could play out from the back. It’s one of the first team that’s come to the Etihad and played like that.


“I thought our high pressing was brilliant and we stopped them getting out, which is credit to the boys up top.

“We knew they were a great side and we showed them a lot of respect.

“We’ve had that mentality in each game, taking each game as it comes. There’s no easy games.

“For the fans and the people who didn’t know about Shakhtar, I think they came here and showed what they’re about and that’s why they’re in the Champions League.

“It’s a massive bonus for us we beat them and got a clean sheet again. We need to keep carrying that on, getting clean sheets. It gives us a good platform to go on and go and score at the other end.”

