Man Utd Target Krepin Diatta Says Moving to Old Trafford Would Be a 'Dream Come True'

Manchester United target Krepin Diatta has admitted that a move to Old Trafford would be a "dream come true".

The 18-year-old joined Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 in February and has reportedly been watched by United scouts. And the Senegalese midfielder has expressed his belief that he has the ability to play for the Premier League club.

“I didn’t know they scouted me today, but to join them would be a dream come true,” Diatta told TV2 after his side's game against Odd. "I'm young and just have to work hard.

“I think I’m good enough, but I play for Sarpsborg and I love this club. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Diatta has scored seven goals since joining Sarpsborg, two of which have come in his last five league appearances.

His side currently sit in second place and play league leaders Rosenborg - currently six points clear at the top - on Monday.





Diatta, a player with considerable pace and energy in midfield, is considered one of the most promising youngsters in Europe.





The teenager still has four years remaining on his contract with Sarpsborg, but they are believed to be aware that a number of top clubs are monitoring his progress.

United could be one of the clubs that look to make a move for Diatta when the transfer window reopens in January.