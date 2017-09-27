Soccer

Man Utd Target Krepin Diatta Says Moving to Old Trafford Would Be a 'Dream Come True'

43 minutes ago

Manchester United target Krepin Diatta has admitted that a move to Old Trafford would be a "dream come true".

The 18-year-old joined Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08 in February and has reportedly been watched by United scouts. And the Senegalese midfielder has expressed his belief that he has the ability to play for the Premier League club.

“I didn’t know they scouted me today, but to join them would be a dream come true,” Diatta told TV2 after his side's game against Odd. "I'm young and just have to work hard.

“I think I’m good enough, but I play for Sarpsborg and I love this club. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

Diatta has scored seven goals since joining Sarpsborg, two of which have come in his last five league appearances.

His side currently sit in second place and play league leaders Rosenborg - currently six points clear at the top - on Monday.


Diatta, a player with considerable pace and energy in midfield, is considered one of the most promising youngsters in Europe.


The teenager still has four years remaining on his contract with Sarpsborg, but they are believed to be aware that a number of top clubs are monitoring his progress.

United could be one of the clubs that look to make a move for Diatta when the transfer window reopens in January.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters