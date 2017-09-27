Soccer

Mats Hummels Warns 'Money Buys Players That Score a Lot of Goals' Ahead of PSG Trip

36 minutes ago

Mats Hummels has warned his Bayern Munich teammates that Paris Saint-Germain's financial backing will make them tough opponents in the Champions League, with the Bavarians travelling to the French capital on Wednesday, according to ESPN.


Hummels, who was born in a town that neighbours Cologne and Leverkusen, is well aware of the threat that PSG's attack can pose, especially after acquiring Neymar for a world record €222m and Kylian Mbappé, who is set to cost the Parisians €180m next summer.

"To be honest, for me as a player, it's relatively unimportant how a team is formed," Hummels said in a pre-match press conference. "It's 11 vs 11 on the pitch and a sporting competition."


These comments came after Dutch teammate Arjen Robben criticised Bayern's French opponents for their big-spending ethos, with the winger claiming: "It is clear that they spent a few Euros more than we did."


In his press conference, Hummels added: "Of course in the Bundesliga, it's the other way round and we spend a lot more than our rivals, so we have to come to terms with it when others clubs make such transfers.

"From a sporting perspective, it's extremely attractive. Arjen is totally correct when he says money doesn't score any goals, but money buys players that score a lot of goals."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters