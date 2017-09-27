Mats Hummels Warns 'Money Buys Players That Score a Lot of Goals' Ahead of PSG Trip

Mats Hummels has warned his Bayern Munich teammates that Paris Saint-Germain's financial backing will make them tough opponents in the Champions League, with the Bavarians travelling to the French capital on Wednesday, according to ESPN.





Hummels, who was born in a town that neighbours Cologne and Leverkusen, is well aware of the threat that PSG's attack can pose, especially after acquiring Neymar for a world record €222m and Kylian Mbappé, who is set to cost the Parisians €180m next summer.

"To be honest, for me as a player, it's relatively unimportant how a team is formed," Hummels said in a pre-match press conference. "It's 11 vs 11 on the pitch and a sporting competition."





These comments came after Dutch teammate Arjen Robben criticised Bayern's French opponents for their big-spending ethos, with the winger claiming: "It is clear that they spent a few Euros more than we did."





In his press conference, Hummels added: "Of course in the Bundesliga, it's the other way round and we spend a lot more than our rivals, so we have to come to terms with it when others clubs make such transfers.

"From a sporting perspective, it's extremely attractive. Arjen is totally correct when he says money doesn't score any goals, but money buys players that score a lot of goals."