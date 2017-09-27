Pep Guardiola Praises Fabian Delph's Performance at Left-Back in Vital City Win

90Min
September 27, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted with his side's performance against Shakhtar Donetsk, but singled out the importance of Fabian Delph in getting the three points from a tough Champions League fixture.

The Spaniard told Manchester City's official website: “Tonight, we beat an amazing team, It was an extraordinary performance. It was good we didn’t concede any goals and the second half we were excellent, I was so impressed with Fabian”. 

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-SHAKHTAR DONETSK

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Guardiola hailed the mentality the former Aston Villa captain has shown: “Midfielders, when they are intelligent, can play anywhere. Fabian is a nice guy, there are no complaints when he doesn't play or is injured.


"He understands the rules and played an amazing role. He is clever and I’m so happy for him. Last year he was injured and he deserved more minutes."


However, the City gaffer was less optimistic when discussing the injury Benjamin Mendy suffered against Crystal Palace on Saturday: Tomorrow Mendy is travelling to Barcelona and we will see what the problem is - our first impression is he will be out for longer than we thought". 

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CRYSTAL PALACE

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Pep did also reveal his side are looking at various options to deal with the absence of the Frenchman: " He is a unique player with the joy he gives and it is a big setback. We will see in January whether we need to make a new signing. We have alternatives, Delph, Fernandinho, Zinchenko." 


Manchester City signed Benjamin Mendy from Ligue 1 champions Monaco in the 2017 Summer Transfer Window for a fee in the region of £49m. 

